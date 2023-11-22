After a nightclub in Bologna is closed, the police discover the ring of female students and report the maitresse

A night clubs near the station Bologna was closed. The police discovered that it was taking place in that place an activity of aiding and abetting prostitution. An entrepreneur with Hungarian citizenship but resident in Bologna ended up under investigation – we read in Il Resto del Carlino. She received one notification of residence ban in the metropolitan city. According to the story, the girls in the club, many of them university students Italian women who came from other regions performed a show of striptease. Then they chatted with the customers in the private room to earn a few hundred euros.

The money – continues Il Resto del Carlino – came shared with the owner of the venue. The woman was fully aware of what was happening in the club and inside the private rooms. In the night club customers also had the opportunity to arrange for subsequent meetings. Which happened in some apartments with the consumption of complete sexual intercourse. Also in this case a percentage was then paid to the maitresse.

