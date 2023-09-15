Registering being and nothingness requires a good handful of technical and human resources. A team of almost 200 people uses 140 microphones and 64 cameras distributed over the more than 750 square meters of the famous house in Guadalix de la Sierra to capture the movements and emotions of 16 contestants. With them the live life of GH VIP.

A swarm of vehicles collapses around the home-set just an hour before the start of gala 0. Inside, colorful and full of points of natural light, a group of workers finish the last design details against the clock. “This time, we have tried to make the house have many spaces where the participants can be in an intimate way talking; “Let them find places for their confidences,” says Floren Abad, the executive producer known as the supervery shortly before starting the emissions.

The house is made with construction materials, it is not a papier-mâché set, explains its image director, Agus Cantero. “There are details that will not be seen on camera, because they are not designed for the viewer, but rather for the contestants to enjoy, who are the ones who will live here for several months,” he says while walking through the facilities that they will soon occupy. participants. “Behind every mirror, there is a camera,” he points out.

The inevitable literary reference that is associated with Big Brother It is the one from George Orwell’s novel. And in a way it is true. The arrival of the cohabitation program on Spanish television in 2000 marked the birth of a new television genre and ushered in the era of (self-)violation of privacy on Instagram and TikTok. However, observing the staging from the famous house during its first gala, the set is more reminiscent of a theatrical performance of Behind closed doors. Sartre’s distressing text shows a group of characters cloistered in a room that seems like an existential (and existentialist) limbo. But the place is really purgatory. In it, its inhabitants torture each other. Confronting the opinion of others and one’s own actions is at the same time the objective and the condemnation of its three protagonists, as it is of the participants of the Zeppelin TV contest. And also from a viewer who cannot help identifying with them. Because in our times the being that judges everything is no longer an invisible and all-powerful entity, but the person who is at our side.

Timed to the second

Pedro García Aguado, former Olympic water polo medalist and television star, has spent several hours waiting in a limousine to be able to connect live and become a contender for the final prize. Raúl, the councilor of Guadalix, is the one who makes sure that he follows the schedule in his hand and that marks the exact minutes in which the advertising breaks should begin. “In the first gala everything is very timed. We cannot afford many delays because all the contestants have to enter,” he says.

“There are still no established plots and it is easier to comply with what was planned,” confirms Marta Fernández de Bobadilla, the head of production from the house. “This first gala does not end at 1:45 at night, it ends in December, when the contest does. The broadcast never stops,” she recalls. Despite dealing with famous faces, the key to her work is knowing the voices of the participants, she reveals, to know who to focus on at all times. In each edition she lowers the external cameras a little more, to “avoid the surveillance video effect” and get closer to the cinematographic and fictional stories in which she works when reality television allows it.

This time, the network has preferred to keep the list of contestants secret. reality until the night of the premiere, although the cast, those responsible for the format comment, has been closed for almost two weeks. Before the gala, only the name of war reporter Sol Macaluso was known. With it, those responsible intended to announce a change in the profile of the space’s participants, making them better known for their profession than for their participation in gossip programs. The model curvy Susana Bianca and the singer Karina are two other profiles that seek to whitewash the format compared to the more controversial ones of Oriana Marzoli and the Peruvian journalist Laura Bozzo. Although the young extras stationed at the door of the house confess to not knowing who Karina is and her time at Eurovision. Another athlete, the skater Javier Fernández, will soon join the house, when his professional commitments allow it.

Face wash

The case of sexual abuse by José María López to Carlota Prado in the last edition of the program starring anonymous contestants, broadcast in 2017, meant a conviction for the producer. For this reason, the program has reinforced its safety and well-being measures for contestants and workers and has implemented a specific department of Welfare (Wellness), in addition to creating new prevention and action protocols.

In its attempt to renew the image of the contest, Mediaset has also completely modified the roster of presenters, replacing Jorge Javier Vázquez and Jordi González (in charge of the Sunday debates) with Marta Flich and Ion Aramendi (also in charge of the event). Sundays).

The viewer will have even more power, since they will be able to vote for free with their mobile phone, through the app from MiTele. Subscribers to Mediaset’s on-demand service, MiTele Plus, will be able to follow an exclusive signal without interruptions, everything that happens at home, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The free version of Mitele, both in support app As on the web, it will offer a second signal from the 24-hour channel, alternative to that of the payment platform. Despite its well-known effectiveness with the audience, the eighth editionGH VIP on faces two formats with proven audience success: MasterChef Celebrity at 1 and Joaquín, the rookie on Antena 3. Anything can happen in these strange times, Floren Abad concedes. The only element that remains immovable in the house is the oak that has been planted in the garden since the contest began its broadcasts in Guadalix de la Sierra, more than 20 years ago.

