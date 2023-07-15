Square Enix shared, then removed, a new trailer on Youtube announcing a concert NieR 12024 Orchestra. In the past, these concerts offered the chance to hear songs from the series. Merchandise would also be sold in conjunction with the events, and Blu-rays of the performances would be released afterwards. No date was set, but the numbers at the end often refer to the date. For example, 12020 was a concert in 2020. Key art also appeared.

The subtitle for this presentation is “the end of data”. Some highlights were mentioned in the video. For example, Eric Roth will be the director. In the past, he directed the presentation “A New World: Intimate Music from Final Fantasy“. Similar to the previous stage production, a new story by Yoko Taro will be featured.

It will star 2B and 9S, with Kira Buckland and Kyle McCarley reprising their roles in it. Those parts of the performance will be pre-recorded. As for the key art, it shows 2B and 9S looking at one of Emil’s heads while standing in a ruined city. We have seen several presentations of this type of the series NieR before. For example, 12018 appeared in 2018 and Square Enix he later sold the Blu-ray. There was also the “NieR: Theatrical Orchestra 12020” in 2020, which was ultimately canceled due to the COVID pandemic. However, a Blu-ray was still released for that concert.

The concert of the NieR 12024 Orchestra it’s on its way and, according to the name, it could appear in 2024. NieR: Automata Is available in Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and pcwhile NieR Replicant It’s in PlayStation 4, Xbox One and pc.

Via: silicone

Editor’s note: With how expensive concerts are, I’d rather not even think about the possibility of this show coming to our country. Although, if those of final fantasy have come, it is possible that this could be achieved.