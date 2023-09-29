The Nice player who threatened to commit suicide from a viaduct this Friday is safe. According to several local media reports, Alexis Beka Beka was trying to jump into the void and the emergency services and the gendarmerie went to the scene. A club psychologist has also approached him to convince him not to do it.

The 22-year-old French midfielder arrived at the club from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2022 in exchange for 12 million euros. He is an under-23 international for France although this season he had not gained minutes yet.

As a result of the event that has overwhelmed the club, Nice has requested the postponement of the match against Brest on Sunday, in which the two first classified teams in Ligue 1 face each other. According to the words of his agents, Beka Beka had not planned to leave life due to a love breakup, as has been rumored: «The story is false, has absolutely nothing to do with it and is out of context. “We will not comment further.”

The bridge that has been seen is the Magnan viaduct, located 100 meters high above a valley near Nice, on the A-8 towards Italy-Aix. The club from the town overlooking the Mediterranean has canceled its press appearances this Friday and has deployed a crisis unit to deal with the delicate matter.