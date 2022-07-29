In the fifth and last summer friendly, Lecce fell at the “Tardini” against a more organized and proactive Parma who won 1-0. The Romanian Mihaila decided the match and in the second half beat goalkeeper Falcone on a perfect assist from Vazquez.

In the first half, Parma was better, who touched the advantage in the final with two excellent solutions . Lecce, on the other hand, remained very contracted and not very proactive with the forwards not served adequately. Mr. Baroni’s team has never dared to remain passive. The ducals, on the other hand, played with personality by exploiting the attacks of the depth. Pecchia’s team with the two forwards and the midfielders in support seemed more well-established than the Apulians. The clearest opportunities for Parma came in the first half final with Mihaila who in the 40th minute engaged Falcone with a dangerous shot from distance. Then in the 44th minute the opportunity for Benedyczak’s Gialloblu ‘who touched the post from a good position.

In the second half, a whirlwind of substitutions with Lecce revolutionized by Baroni but after 5 minutes the advantage of the hosts arrived with the Romanian Mihaila who entered well on an assist from Vazquez and all alone in front of Falcone overcame him with a precise shot that ended up in the corner to the right of the former number one of Sampdoria. Lecce had a good reaction and almost equalized in the 55th minute with Helgason who was hypnotized by Chichizola outgoing. The two coaches made other changes in the mid-second half with the game losing quality and gaining dynamism as the substitutes left the pitch with heavy legs after many days of retirement. In the final, very low rhythms and a game that offered nothing more. Lecce ends the race without ever having dared so much, always remaining passive. Parma is better in these 90 ‘of the Tardini. Baroni in view of the debut in the Italian Cup will have to work a lot especially in the movement of him. This Lecce needs a central defensive player and a striker who can integrate with Colombo and Ceesay. But this is a message for Corvino.