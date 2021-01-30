El Molinón is one of those sanctuaries of Spanish football, a majestic stadium, aged like no other and whose green meadow has been trodden by the best players in the country for more than a century, from the mythical Enrique Castro ‘Quini’ and the guaje David Villa to world stars like Leo Messi and the Rolling Stones, in musical matters. Sporting de Gijón and Cartagena have always had totally opposite trajectories, the Asturians exalted in the elite and the people of Cartagena rolled in the mud. Never in its punished history has Efesé had the opportunity to experience first-hand the essence of this stadium, framed between the city and the Piles River, due to its eternal struggle to get out of Second B. It will do so tomorrow, for the first time before the first Asturian team.

The best teams on the Spanish football scene, prominent political rallies and concerts by real musical stars passed through El Molinón. This stadium was always a fertile territory for Cartagena, almost always forgotten and far from the national carousels. Since its inauguration last century until today, fully immersed in the XXI century, only once did Efesé step on its lawn. The afternoon of June 14, 1992 was a beautiful and joyous exception for the most veteran cabinets fans. That was the first and last time that Cartagena has played in this stadium, formerly a car scrapyard, a heliport and even a shelter for greyhounds, as Sporting well remembers in its detailed history.

From the visit to the cabinet 29 years ago. Just as Luis Carrión’s team needs now, that June 14, 1992 Efesé resurfaced from its ashes. It was under the command of the Uruguayan Voltaire García. That squad full of Cartagena, including a top scorer named Pedro Cordero, finished the regular league champion and went to El Molinón to stay alive in the promotion promotion.

This regular phase was not like it is now, but the four best classified played a six-game league, on Wednesdays and Sundays. Cartagena, Alavés, Sporting B and Badajoz were fighting for promotion to professional football. The meeting at El Molinón was faced by the team so touched with morale almost as Luis Carrión’s now arrives. The win at Mendizorroza (4-1) a short time ago did terrible damage. The dressing room made a ‘pineapple’, to get mental, to get away from all the outside noise and stay in Candas, a town near Gijón. For Sporting B it was also an opportunity to play Second, with the senior team in First.

Cartagena came out convinced of achieving victory. And he did it, with an agitated eleven compared to other games and the presence of unusual players like Ruiz López. The Raudona, Rai, Brau, Sagarduy and company won (0-2) in front of 1,500 spectators with goals from Cartagena’s Ángel González and Sigüenza. At Sporting, players such as Marcelino Elena, a Spanish international and one of the first to play in England, with Newcastle, stood out in the 1990s. Also Iván Iglesias, a former Barça player and years later at Cartagonova. That day, Efesé was really accurate, tactically correct and reliable in defense, despite the expulsion of Miguelo from Alicante in the 69th minute.

Another hit, after Pombo



The team was thus able to gamble in a two-game final against Badajoz, which all Cartagena fans know well how it ended: with the victory at home (2-0) and the famous away win (5-1). Another bump. A year earlier, the club was left with honey on its lips because of Pombo’s own goal.

Pedro Cordero was the top scorer of the 1991/92 season, scoring 15 goals. He played the game at El Molinón. “The field was a carpet and we were very motivated. We were many from Cartagena. The best thing about my career would have been going up that year. Times change and Sporting is not now living its most glorious stage. «We had lost 4-1 against Alavés and we arrived at El Molinón with uncertainty. That weakened us mentally, but we came out convinced, we looked strong to win there and we did it, ”recalls Ruiz López, a shocking starter in Gijón. “We stayed at Candas, so that no one would mess with us.”

After that beautiful afternoon in 1992, Cartagena has never set foot in El Molinón again. That of playing against the greatest always sounded far away. He did not even play in the coming years of Segunda in the 80s, after the promotion in Torrejón. Then Sporting was in First. The closest he was at that time was when the team trained in Mareo, the times he had to face Real Oviedo. Already in the XXI century, Asturians went from less to more between First and Second. From 2009 to 2012 it did not coincide.

Nothing more until tomorrow, when Luis Carrión’s Cartagena returns to El Molinón 29 years later to face Sporting for the first time, not their subsidiary, as in 1992.