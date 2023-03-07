The best show after the weekend is in that solo by Karamoh: he first seats Lucumi, then dribbles Schouten, Sosa and Posch. Finally, the soft touch that returns the smile to Turin. Thanks to the Frenchman’s goal, the grenades conquered a heavy and deserved victory against a Bologna tamed for an abundant hour, and which in the final tried to come back by putting it more on agonism and physical confrontation. Juric regains share in the standings, returning to one point from the Juventus-Bologna duo: the race for seventh place, and for Europe, is completely open.

kara-show

—

On the eve, Ivan Juric had called for a quantum leap in attention to detail. And it is precisely the attention to detail that rewards Torino at the end of a first half played with personality, dominant ball possession (56%) and constantly conducted in the Bolognese trocar. Flashes of spectacular football in the hot zone. The grenades jump on the pair of midfielders Schouten-Moro, positioned in the middle by Thiago Motta, and sink repeatedly on both flanks: Singo defeats Cambiasso, Rodriguez is never on Posch’s radar. And in this key there are many elements that explain the first part of the match in which the grenades play far better, returning to the locker room at half-time with the only flaw of having scored only one goal. The rest is done by individual plays: Sanabria (5′) tries immediately by drinking Sosa (on tilt from the first minute), then Miranchuk’s scream (13′) is choked at the climax by a block by Karamoh who finds himself on the trajectory . And in the 22nd minute the beautiful and deserved grenade advantage arrives: Rodriguez and Ilic work on the left, Sanabria serves the no-look assist from behind, Karamoh signs the show: he leaves Lucumi on the ground, then dribbles through Scouten, Sosa, Posch and slips Skorupski . Third goal of the season for the Juric striker (it’s his record in Serie A), the second in a row after the opening one in the derby. In the first half Bologna didn’t make a shot: the only “draft” conclusion came from Lucumi from midfield in the 46th minute.