This August, when we celebrate the centenary of the death of Joseph Conrad, I remembered a Nicaraguan who also made the journey to the heart of darkness and, without ever having achieved fame or glory, returned from the Congo to die in a hospital for the poor in Antwerp.

In The trip to Nicaragua, Rubén Darío cites the story told by the Andalusian writer Ángel Ganivet about “a man from Matagalpa who, after travelling through torrid Africa and distant Asia, went to die in a Belgian hospital, and called him to confide the last thoughts of his life.”

The episode is recorded by Ganivet in a letter dated May 10, 1893, addressed to the journalist Francisco Navarro y Ledesma from Antwerp, where he was serving at the Spanish Consulate: “Another matter that fell on me was a visit to a Spaniard, who, coming from the Congo, had been admitted to the hospital and wanted to speak to someone like him who understood him before he died. It turned out that the individual was not Spanish, but Nicaraguan, from Matagalpa… the last adventure happened to him in the Congo, and after squeezing out the last drops of substance there, he was sent to the hospital for recovery.” commercial metropolis of Belgium, where he arrived attacked by yellow fever and turned into an ochre skeleton…”.

From this letter we also know that the Nicaraguan, before arriving in the Congo, where the Belgian king Leopold II committed one of the most atrocious genocides in history, wandered through various places in the world, including Panama, where Lesseps had failed miserably in 1889 in the construction of the interoceanic canal; and that, deceived by his wife, he left her behind with three children.

Three years later, in Spanish IdeariumGanivet returns to that interview, with greater precision. The hospital where he finds the Nicaraguan is the Stuyvenberg, the same one where Vincent Van Gogh had been admitted in 1886, infected with syphilis by a prostitute from the port. And now he remembers the name of the Nicaraguan: “One of the employees of the establishment led me to where the dying man was… ‘I am not Spanish’ —he told me—, ‘but they don’t understand me here, and when they heard me speak Spanish they thought it was you I wanted to talk to… my name is Agatón Tinoco’. ‘So’ —I interrupted—, ‘you are Spanish three times over. I am going to sit with you for a while, and we are going to smoke a cigar like good friends. And in the meantime, you will tell me what you want’. ‘Nothing now, sir; I don’t lack anything for the little time I have left to live: I only wanted to talk to someone who understood me, because it has been a long time since I had anyone to talk to’. ‘Friend Tinoco’ – I told him after listening to his story – ‘you are the greatest man I have ever known…; you possess a merit that is only within the reach of truly great men: that of having worked in silence; that of being able to leave life with the satisfaction of not having received the reward that your work deserved…’

Something is out of place in this picture: Ganivet inviting a dying man turned into an ochre skeleton in the contagion ward of a hospital to share a cigarette. And it is out of place that he dispatches in a long rhetorical tirade everything that he supposedly said to the unfortunate man, in a moralizing tone: “The flare of pride, of intimate and holy pride, that will illuminate with a very beautiful light the last moments of his life…” That same night, my wandering countryman, who only wanted to speak for the last time with someone in his own language, expired. And at the end of his evocation we hear Ganivet say that “if any person of ‘good sense’ had witnessed this scene”, he would have taken him “for an unbalanced and deluded man”, and would have censured him “for having expressed such reasons before a poor dying man”.

Agathon Tinoco had a dark destiny, of which we will never know much more, lost somewhere in the Congo Free State invented by Leopold II to exploit rubber, diamonds, and ivory for his personal benefit, responsible for the death of eight million Congolese, and for mutilations, torture, and other humiliations. Was he a foreman, a plantation laborer, or perhaps a cabin boy on a steamship? King of the Belgians in which Conrad sailed up the Congo River in 1890? Perpetrator, simple witness?

Ganivet’s final fate was not a happy one either. Suffering from syphilis, like Van Gogh, a disease that brought him fatally close to paralysis and dementia, and “bored, weary, moody, melancholic, overwhelmed, stupefied,” as he wrote in a letter, he committed suicide in 1898 by jumping from a ferry boat into the waters of the Daugava River in Riga, where he was serving as Spanish consul in what is now the capital of Latvia.

He was then 33 years old. We do not know how old Agathon Tinoco was when he died, and he met him in the Stuyvenberg Hospital in Antwerp when he was coming from the heart of darkness and returning to the darkness.