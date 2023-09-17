Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Severe floods claimed 15 lives in Greece. A couple from Austria also drowned in the floods.

Larisa/Vienna – The severe storms over central Greece claimed 15 lives. As is now known, a couple from Austria also died. From September 4th to 8th, the severe storm settled over central Greece. Heavy rain flooded villages and towns in many places. The amount of precipitation reached unprecedented levels of more than 700 liters per square meter in less than 24 hours. Storm “Daniel” then moved on – and caused catastrophic floods in Libya with thousands of deaths.

Floods in Greece: Couple from Austria among the dead

As the Foreign Ministry in Vienna announced on Saturday evening, September 16, 2023, two missing Austrians also died in the severe floods. DNA analyzes have shown that two bodies found are the two missing people. It expressed its condolences to the relatives and did not provide any further information to protect their privacy. However, as Greek and Austrian media report, the two dead people from Austria are said to be a newly married couple from Graz. The two are said to have died in a flooded bungalow around 250 kilometers south of Thessaloniki.

Even days after the severe storms, the danger in central Greece remains high, now due to the risk of an epidemic due to the animal carcasses lying around. However, there is so far no evidence of a spreading disease, the Ministry of Health announced at a press conference by the crisis team on Friday. “If you have gastrointestinal illnesses or a fever, go to the doctor immediately,” Deputy Health Minister Irini Agapidaki called on residents of the region at the daily information round of the crisis team in the regional capital Larisa.

Floods in Greece: Most important traffic artery reopened

For the first time in ten days, Greece’s most important traffic artery – the motorway between Athens and Thessaloniki – has been reopened to cars and other vehicles with a maximum weight of 3.5 tons, the fire department said. According to the Ministry of Transport, the relevant railway line will remain closed for a long time due to serious damage.

Flooded streets in Palamas, Greece. Power supply has been restored in most affected regions. However, there are problems with the water supply. © Vaggelis Kousioras/AP/dpa

Power supply has been restored in most affected regions. However, there are problems with the water supply. In the port city of Volos, with around 150,000 inhabitants, the water must first be boiled before it can be used for household purposes, the authorities said. Residents are still only allowed to drink mineral water.

