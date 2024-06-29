Claudio Descalzi’s new Eni, the new plans in detail

Eni’s structure has transformed significantly compared to just 2-3 years ago, and even since the last presentation of the strategic plan in March 2024. As he writes Milan Financethe “six-legged dog” has in fact announced that seven satellite companies will gravitate around it, one more than expected just four months ago, when the number had risen from four to six.

Among the existing companies, which Var Energi And Blue active in the oil & gas sector, e fullness in the renewables, retail and charging infrastructure sector, a recent business combination operation in the United Kingdom is added with Ithaca Energy. Post-aggregation, Eni will hold 38.5% of the new entity and will launch the seventh satellite.

As reported Milan Financeanother recent development is the Italian government’s support for a newco dedicated to capture and storage of CO2including the creation of a new authority to regulate this nascent sector.

In Italy, an internal reorganization is expected with the merger of Petroven in Enia subsidiary created in 2000 to manage the fuel depots in Marghera. This move is aimed at rationalising and simplifying the organisational structure reducing costs.

Furthermore, the formation of a totally Italian company for the activities of upstreamcalled Eni Italywhich would bring together onshore activities in Basilicata and offshore activities from Ravenna to Sicily, including assets such as Barbara, Annamaria, Clara Nw, Hera Lacinia, Bonaccia, Val d’Agri, Gela, Tresauro, and others.

Francesca Zarriin Eni since 1996 and responsible for Italian upstream activities since June 2024, she is the most likely candidate for the role of CEO, although Eni has not officially confirmed this indication, he writes again Milan Finance.

As for CO2, Eni And Snam are advancing on a project in Ravenna that aims to become a European hub for Carbon Capture Storage (CCS). The Ministry of Environment and Energy Security is expected to establish the details of the market model between September and October 2024. In addition, the CCS Committeea five-member body to manage issues relating to the capture and geological storage of CO2.

Finally, regarding the initiatives of decarbonisation, Plenitude is preparing to debut on the stock exchange before Enilive, which plans to select a minority partner by the end of the year. In the meantime, Enilive Iberia has completed the acquisition of Athenoilfurther expanding its network of service stations.