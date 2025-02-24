The suspect of having launched it is a 18 -year -old American young woman

A newborn baby has died After being released through the window From a hotel in Paris, reports ‘Le Parisien’, which quotes police sources. The suspect of having thrown the child is a young 18 -year -old student of American nationality. The little one, apparently, still had the umbilical cord.

The events have occurred in the early hours of this Monday. The hotel, an Ibis Style, is located in District 20 of Paris. The aforementioned French media points out that The witnesses of the scene They were the ones who gave the alarm.

When emergency services arrived, The baby was still alive. He was treated and transferred with a serious prognosis to the Robert-Debré hospital. The boy ended up dying.

In addition to the toilets, agents of the Minors Protection Brigade and a magistrate of the Paris Prosecutor’s Office have moved to the scene. The agency has confirmed that there is an investigation ongoing.









For its part, the mother has also been transferred to the hospital, where she is retained and will have to be operated.