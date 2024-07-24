A newborn was kidnapped from the Federal University Hospital of Uberlândia, in the Mining Triangle, on the night of Tuesday, July 23, by a woman who posed as a pediatrician at the institution.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the doctor left the hospital with the baby in her arms and got into a vehicle. The child was found hours later in Goiás.

With a gown, a protective mask and even a badge, The woman entered the unit and accessed the pediatric maternity section.

According to the Incident Register, to which ‘O Globo’ had access, the doctor told the mother that she would take the baby to feed her with a bottle, since her breast milk had not come in.

Due to the delay in returning with the minor, the father asked a nurse for information about the girl and discovered that she was no longer in the hospital.

In a statement sent to ‘O Globo’, the HC-UFU stated that moments after the incident, Hospital staff notified the Military Police of Uberlândia and handed over the security camera recordings requested by the authorities.

“The HC has already begun an internal investigation into all the circumstances of the case and is cooperating with the investigations. The institution is completely at the disposal of the authorities and the family for the swift resolution of the case,” the statement said.

The perpetrator of the kidnapping She is a doctor and was arrested in Itumbiara, Goiás, after being found with the minor in her own clinic.

The news of the rescue was shared by the Civil Police delegate, Lia Valechi, through social media on Wednesday, and according to her, the minor was transferred to a health unit to be evaluated.

