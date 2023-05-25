The zoo in the southeastern United States issued a public apology on Tuesday after allowing visitors to pet a kiwi named Paura under intense light, despite the long, thin-beaked bird being a shy, nocturnal animal.

The zoo promised to build a “special habitat” for Baura that would allow visitors to discover the bird without touching it.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hepkins said Wednesday that “the zoo took immediate action to address the concerns that were raised”.

He added that its officials “realized that what they were doing was not sufficient, fair, or right towards the kiwi,” and thanked them for dealing with this matter “seriously.”

The kiwi bird at Miami Zoo is one of 60 birds of this species living outside New Zealand, according to the department concerned with protecting the natural and historical heritage of this Pacific country.

Only 70,000 wild kiwis remained on New Zealand, which was home to millions of these birds before the arrival of the Polynesians in the thirteenth century and then the Europeans.