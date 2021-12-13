He assumed for a fee the identity of other people who wanted to avoid restrictions for the unvaccinated without undergoing immunization

A New Zealand citizen had 10 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine injected in one day, assuming for a fee the identities of other people who wanted to avoid restrictions for the unvaccinated without undergoing immunization. This was reported by the New Zealand newspaper ‘Stuff’. The New Zealand vaccination centers do not ask for documents from those who come to receive the drug and only ask for a self-declaration, which makes the scam possible. The Ministry of Health has opened an investigation into the affair, assuring that it is taking the case “extremely seriously”, and has not disclosed the identity of the suspect or his residence.

The spokeswoman for the ministry, Astrid Koornneef, said she was “very worried” and warned that “assuming the identity of another person and receiving medical treatment is dangerous”. “This puts the person who receives a vaccine under a bogus identity at risk and the person whose health records will show they have been immunized when they are not,” added Kornneef, who invited the alleged scammer to see a doctor. as soon as possible. In fact, it is not known what are the effects of multiple doses of the vaccine taken at the same time.

Except for the very rare cases in which this happened by mistake, no data are available on the phenomenon. Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist at the University of Auckland, explained to Stuff that the man will most likely feel sick for a day or two from the immune response to the ten doses and called the man’s behavior “incredibly selfish”. and its “customers”.