Donald Trump, this Monday at a campaign rally in Summerville (South Carolina). SAM WOLFE (REUTERS)

A New York judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss the lawsuit of the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, who accuses Donald Trump of illegally inflating his assets and net worth to obtain advantageous credits and economic benefits, and ruled that Trump and the family business, the multitudinous Trump Organization, are responsible for fraud.

The decision on this civil case, which James has been investigating since last September, was issued by Judge Arthur Engoron, of the New York state court in Manhattan. Trump’s lawyers had tried to derail the case, with repeated requests for a postponement, but Judge Engoron’s ruling agrees with the prosecution, which last week requested a partial trial on the main charge, that of fraud, against Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, the Trump Organization and various associates, leaving six other crimes included in the case for trial scheduled for October 2.

A year ago, this same magistrate ordered the appearance of the former president’s eldest children, Donald Jr and Ivanka Trump, as witnesses in another investigation into their father.

It is not the first setback for the favorite Republican candidate for the 2024 primaries, who this Monday was 40 points ahead of his immediate rival, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis. The Trump Organization was already found guilty last December, and sentenced to pay a fine of 1.6 million dollars a month later.

James sued Trump, accusing him and the family business of lying for a decade about the true value of his assets and net worth to obtain better terms on bank loans and insurance coverage. James maintains that Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $2.23 billion to $3.6 billion in annual statements given to banks and insurance companies during that period. Trump believes that Democrat James is persecuting him for political reasons and never tires of denouncing what he calls a “witch hunt” for spurious reasons unrelated to compliance or violation of laws.

The attorney general maintains that the assets whose values ​​were inflated include the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which is at the root of one of the four charges against the Republican, that of classified documents retained after leaving the White House; its fabulous penthouse in the so-called Trump Tower in Manhattan, in the middle of the city’s golden mile, and several office buildings and golf courses.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

In his ruling, Engoron explained that James had established responsibility for the false valuations of several properties, including Mar-a-Lago and the Manhattan penthouse, and chastised Trump for giving explanations “totally without legal or factual basis” in his statements. “It asserts that if property values ​​have risen in the years since (the financial statements) were filed, then the figures were not inflated at the time,” Engoron writes.

“He also seems to imply that the figures cannot be inflated because he could find a ‘Saudi Arabian buyer’ who would pay whatever price he suggested.” In this regard, the news of Trump’s agreement with Saudi Arabia for a new golf circuit, with a million-dollar contract, which was the target of criticism, came to light on the eve of the investigation by James’ office. The trial for this civil case is scheduled for October 2 and could last well into December, coinciding with the start of the trial for the Stormy Daniels case, also in New York. The latter is the first of the four major legal fronts that the Republican candidate for re-election in 2024 faces, with the electoral campaign in the making, but with no apparent dent in his aspirations to return to the White House.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region