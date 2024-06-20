On the official start day of the summer season in the United Statesmany travelers begin to plan their vacations and many of them choose to travel by air, so A recent report revealed which are the least stressful airports to travel to in the country.

Traveling in the United States can present certain obstacles, such as frequent schedule delays or delays in resolving customer issues, who spend hours waiting for a solution. To help you avoid these circumstances, the official website of MarketWatch Guides published a ranking of the least stressful airports to travel to in the United Statesand one of them is located in New York.

“Travelers departing from New York City may be better off flying from LaGuardia, which is the sixth-best major airport in our rankings,” the site wrote at the beginning of the report. According to statistics, LaGuardia Airport ranks sixthwith an average security wait time of just twelve minutes and around 82 percent of flights departing on time.

The study was carried out considering factors such as flights leaving on time (Minneapolis-St Paul International in Minnesota took the award), the number of canceled flights (Seattle-Tacoma International in Washington has the most reliable rate) and security checkpoint wait time (Phoenix Sky Harbor International leads by just nine minutes.)

LaGuardia Airport ranked sixth among the easiest airports to travel to in the United States. Photo:iStock Share

According to the information collected, The most reliable airports to travel easily and avoid stress are the following::

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Harry Reid International Los Angeles International Ronald Reagan Washington National The guard

Tips for traveling without stress in the United States

In the presented report that ranks the airports where you can travel most easily and without stress in the United States, the website offers the following tips to avoid getting overwhelmed: