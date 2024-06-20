According to the criteria of
“Travelers departing from New York City may be better off flying from LaGuardia, which is the sixth-best major airport in our rankings,” the site wrote at the beginning of the report. According to statistics, LaGuardia Airport ranks sixthwith an average security wait time of just twelve minutes and around 82 percent of flights departing on time.
The study was carried out considering factors such as flights leaving on time (Minneapolis-St Paul International in Minnesota took the award), the number of canceled flights (Seattle-Tacoma International in Washington has the most reliable rate) and security checkpoint wait time (Phoenix Sky Harbor International leads by just nine minutes.)
According to the information collected, The most reliable airports to travel easily and avoid stress are the following::
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
- Harry Reid International
- Los Angeles International
- Ronald Reagan Washington National
- The guard
Tips for traveling without stress in the United States
In the presented report that ranks the airports where you can travel most easily and without stress in the United States, the website offers the following tips to avoid getting overwhelmed:
- Arrive early
- Book flights early in the morning (delays generally increase as the day progresses)
- Have a plan B
- Get travel insurance
#York #airport #among #United #States #stressfree #travel
Leave a Reply