It has been a long time since the Netherlands showed such serious signs of declining democratic disposition as this year. Fortunately, the elections to the House of Representatives in March went well, but more and more politicians, including ministers, were given security in the course of the year because they were threatened and, according to their security services, are in real danger.

People who are prominent for other reasons also feel less free. Virologist Marion Koopmans, a nationally and internationally known expert since corona, rightly sounded the alarm about the threats. She received support, although the question remained what changed after that.

Another ominous development: justice that is seen as an opportunity for political reckoning. FVD was the biggest increase in the House of Representatives in March: from 2 to 8 seats. In the meantime, the party argued in parliament for ‘tribunals’ against dissenters. And campaigns with it, complete with reference to Nuremberg.

And that in a country where involvement in justice sometimes seems dangerous enough. Peter R. de Vries was killed in an attack in July. In addition to being a journalist, he was also an advisor to a key witness in a major murder case, who previously lost a family member and his lawyer through violence. The investigation into the murder of De Vries is still ongoing.

Something small can also say a lot about democratic awareness. fake news! Fable newspaper! shouted a mayor in Zeewolde after media, including NRC, had investigated the debate in his municipality about the creation of a data center of national importance. He had no actual corrections. The mayor swallowed his words. But that was only after the NVJ trade union of journalists told him that his general claims had fueled “the aggressiveness and mistrust that journalism has increasingly faced in recent years.”

The mayor couldn’t undo that evil.

Journalists are indeed more often confronted with aggression. For some people, however, criticizing now seems to be tantamount to name-calling and making demands that betray a lot of emotion, but less willingness to put oneself into what others know and think. The debate thus degenerates into a blunt ‘own trap first’. The minority that surrenders to this threatens to determine the atmosphere. The media quickly did it: they constantly report what others know and think.

What does this roughening mean for journalism? And what can journalism in this context mean for democracy in 2022? First and foremost: (sharp) criticism of politicians, experts and certainly also the media is not only permitted, but necessary. Pluralism is the middle name of a healthy democracy. Open debate is vital. We see it as our task to contribute by continuously conducting journalistic research, providing perspective and pointing out abuses.

What professional journalism has in store for this on social media: a sound professional ethics to make information reliable. And we are accountable for that. Also in 2022 we will stick to our motto: truth-finding. Reporting is seeking, attributing and accountability. Write down answers, show multiple points of view. And then we search further. Often in the opposite direction.

Sometimes that leads to confusion. How can the newspaper report on indications that the Omikron variant can be disruptive to society and make critics criticize the cabinet’s decision to introduce a lockdown just before Christmas? Yes, you have to do both.

A critical attitude is sometimes confused with showing the same color. NRC struggled with Prime Minister Rutte. Election winner, trained to say the right things. When his cabinet resigned in response to the Allowances Affair, he spoke big words in January about the “entire system” that had “failed” in providing the most important thing: “protection from an all-powerful government”.

We agreed. At the presentation of the coalition agreement, the VVD leader, again accompanied by coalition partners of D66, CDA and ChristenUnie, spoke humbly about their shared goal: “restoring confidence”. Justifiably. But: the same leaders? Who have mainly been busy with each other since March in a chaotic record formation? With a coalition agreement that still remained without financial substantiation? That will be a difficult start for the new cabinet in 2022: credibility is lagging behind the words.

NRC is not a neutral newspaper. But our color is not that of this or that party, but of our values: of professional journalism in a plural democracy. Some, including politicians, seem to think there would be more trust in society if media were less mistrustful. Don’t count on it. We rely on hard facts.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 31 December 2021