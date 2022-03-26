microsoft gave the big surprise this generation when they revealed two new game consoles Xbox: the Series X and Series S. However, it appears that the signing of Redmond It still has a couple of cards up its sleeve and one of them would be a completely new device that, while it won’t be a direct successor, it won’t be a simple revision of the machines we already have now.

During the most recent episode of Xbox EraNick Baker a trusted insider who has previously been very accurate with his predictions, said that Xbox is preparing to announce a new console this year, but due to external factors, it may be that this reveal will extend until 2023.

“I’m just going to say what I was allowed to say, and that is at some point this year — or should I say maybe this year because there’s a lot of things causing delays lately, like the Ukraine situation, COVID-related issues, that sort of thing. …so I don’t want to say it will be this year — but, they told me it should be.”

According bakerthis device is something that “Xbox fans never saw coming”, but as I mentioned at the beginning of the note, it will not be a direct successor to the Series X and Series S. Apparently, there are rumors that microsoft is thinking of going into the virtual reality space and they would already have their own headset to do it. Because if it’s not a new console, or a revision of existing ones, what else could it be?

Publisher’s note: Honestly, I don’t see the point in Xbox revealing a new console this year, although apparently, it won’t necessarily be the successor to the Series X, but something more. I am definitely curious to know what this new device could be, but in any case, we will surely have to wait a very long time to find out.

Via: comic book