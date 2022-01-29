An “alternate” trailer for the upcoming wrestling game, WWE 2K22, has reportedly leaked online.

Shared earlier today by a YouTube channel called WWE Attire and Shows, the new teaser -titled “It Hits Different” – gives us almost two minutes of WWE action. However, it stopped short of revealing where the trailer had come from.

You can watch it below but I’d be quick if I were you; there’s no way of knowing how long this will stay online if it’s an authentic leak (thanks, VGC):

This latest leak comes just a couple of weeks after other correct details about the game, including its cover star and pre-order bonuses, popped up online prematurely, too.

WWE 2K22 is set to release on 11th March, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One.

The annual franchise took a year off in 2021 after Visual Concepts’ WWE 2K20 was widely panned, prompting Sony to issue refunds to unhappy customers countless as players posted clips of bugs and other issues and Visual Concepts attempted to patch up the game.

Ultimately, reception to the broken WWE 2K20 was so poor that a planned WWE 2K21 follow-up was scrapped. Instead, we saw the launch of the cartoonish WWE 2K Battlegrounds instead, while the main series was given more time to rest up before returning. We’ll find out in March if it was worth the wait.