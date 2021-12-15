Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Yulia Laputina told about the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with the British television channel Sky News, she allowedthat it threatens a third world war.

When asked whether an invasion of Ukraine could trigger a new world conflict, Laputina answered in the affirmative. She predicted a similar scenario and stressed that it seems likely “from a geopolitical point of view.”

Related materials:

“Therefore, for the security of the continent, it is necessary to pay attention to the situation in Ukraine. In the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war will spread and take over a much larger territory than just the territory of Ukraine, ”concluded Laputina.

Earlier, the participants in the Eastern Partnership summit warned Russia about “large-scale consequences and high costs” for any military action against Ukraine. The leaders of the countries agreed on the issue of Russia’s military activity, allegedly “undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

On December 12, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, called the information about the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine an empty and groundless escalation of tension. He noted that Russia does not pose a threat to any states.