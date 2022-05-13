How little does the cinema talk about something that occupies the bulk of our lives: work. When it does, most of the time it gives prominence to the weakest link in the production chain, the employee or the worker who suffers the threat of losing his job. Although there are exceptions, such as ‘The good boss’, where Fernando León used satire to portray a model of a regular businessman in Spain: the paternalistic tyrant.

Video.



Trailer for ‘A New World’.



Stéphane Brizé (Rennes, 1966) has spoken in his films about the world of work, starting from reality and preparing the script after interviewing the real protagonists of conflicts. He has always done it with the same actor, the great Vincent Lindon, who in ‘The Law of the Market’ (2015) played an unemployed man over 50 years old, who found work in a precarious and ruthless environment. The acting award at Cannes and a million viewers in France certify the impact of the film. Three years later, Lindon was a trade unionist who refused to accept the inexorable closure of his factory and called for a strike in ‘At War’ (2018). So aggressive was the attitude of the workers as the justification for the dismissals from the political and economic power.

‘A new world’, closing of the ‘trilogy of work’, turns Lindon into a senior executive of an American multinational appliance company. He runs a plant in France and is faced with a plan to cut the workforce that will result in increased workload for those who are saved. He gets to deal with top management and employees in tense meetings. Meanwhile, his life falls apart. In the first scene we see him with his wife (Sandrine Kiberlain) and their respective lawyers negotiating the terms of the divorce. Soon we will discover that his son suffers from a mental illness. It is not that there is no conciliation, it is that the protagonist begins to understand that his existence and the system for which he has been working for decades do not make sense.

Brizé and his co-writer, Olivier Gorce, spoke with executives who find it increasingly difficult to comply with instructions from the top. “They are no longer being asked to think, only to follow orders,” he notes. “We wanted to show the consequences of the work of those who are considered the first lieutenants of their companies, but who are actually people who find themselves between a rock and a hard place.”

Vincent Lindon and Sandrine Kiberlain in ‘A New World’.



Work as moral corruption, as illness, as an antidote to love and calm, as a substitute for life. That’s what ‘A new world’ is about, which warns about the drift of an increasingly ruthless system. Many of the CEOs Brizé spoke with lost their jobs despite taking orders for years without question. They all had great intellectual and leadership abilities. They all worked in companies that belonged to international corporations and that prioritize dividends to their shareholders.

“They told us about their anxiety of not reaching the height of what was asked of them,” says the director. “They weren’t born enforcers, but they felt they were gradually becoming one, while simultaneously losing sense of their personal and professional lives. Some were completely burned out, others were pushed aside by their bosses, and others resigned before exploding. They all told us that this inevitably affected their families.”

‘A new world’ speaks of decency and courage, of integrity and humanity. All the weight falls on an extraordinary actor, who does not need to open his mouth for the hell inside him to open up for us. Running on the treadmill at the gym, behind the wheel of his Volvo or with his head down as shoppers stroll by his house, Vincent Lindon communicates the fatigue and suffering of a broken man, while Brizé slips interludes to baroque music that ease the anguish he provides. this movie.