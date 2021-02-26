The Chubut Norte III project, located in the north of the province of Chubut, began to generate energy for the Argentine Interconnection System, from 0 o’clock yesterday.

With the commercial authorization granted by CAMMESA and after an investment of $ 81 million, began operating the Chubut Norte III Wind Farm, hand in hand with the leading companies in power generation, Genneia and Pan American Energy.

Chubut Norte III operates on the same site where the Chubut Norte IV Wind Farm operates; also developed by both companies and in operation since February 4, 2021. It has an installed power of 57.66 megawatts; The result of 13 Nordex technology wind turbines, which, with a capacity of 4.4 MW each, are among the highest power and height in the country.

“We are very pleased to put into operation a new wind project in Argentina, one of the last of this bold expansion plan that we started in Genneia five years ago and that allowed us to lead a process of change in the national energy matrix. Today we inject clean and efficient energy into the interconnected system with 14 renewable projects, which also promoted the participation of local companies and workers from the different regions of the country in their construction. In the same way, we are very happy to have found in PAE a partner who believes and works together with us for the growth of renewable and increasingly efficient energy sources. ” affirms Jorge Brito, President of Genneia.

Likewise, Rodolfo Freyre, Vice President of Gas, Energy and Business Development at Pan American Energy stated that “this second wind farm that we inaugurated together with Genneia is a new example of our commitment to renewable energies. The path that we started five years ago has a new milestone today with the launch of this work ”.

In this way, Chubut Norte III and IV, awarded in Round 2 of the RenovAr Program, with its 32 wind turbines, already generate energy with a total installed power of 140 MW and the capacity to produce annually 669,100 MWh of renewable energy directed to SADI. Likewise, with the start-up of these parks, the productive presence of both companies in the province of Chubut is reaffirmed.