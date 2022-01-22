The famous highway 1 in california, in the western United States, was at risk on Friday night thanks to a wildfire that prompted evacuations in Monterey County.

According to authorities, the fire started in Palo Colorado Canyon, in the Big Sur region. This was reported by the county emergency office.

According to CNN En Español, by the time the evacuation order was given, the flames had already consumed some 40 hectares, and dry winds were already blowing the fire onto the highway, which could have major impacts on West Coast transportation.

Hence, the state department of transportation explained that the closure of the highway was made at the height of Andrew Molera State Park, and that evacuation orders must be followed in “all areas west of 3800 Colorado Stick Rd. to Hwy 1 and south to Bixby Creek“.

And it is that the winds can really affect the behavior of the fire. “The strongest offshore (northeast) winds have peaked and are expected to taper off after midnight through sunrise. Humidity should trend higher between 4 and 6 a.m. Need to watch for some light southerly winds this Saturday morning,” explained National Metereological Service.

The battle to put out the fire

The California Fire Protection Forest Department, CalFire, explained that the fire can be seen even from Santa Cruz, a county that is more than a hundred kilometers from Monterey, which has about 430,000 residents and that was where the problem started.

Meanwhile, there are four fire trucks that are trying to put out the fire with the help of 13 agencies, including the Red Cross, which is actively participating and has set up shop in a nearby school (Escuela Carmel) to attend to those who need it.

Another of the entities that is working is the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which explained that it will provide food and whatever is needed for the pets in the same “shelter” of the Red Cross.

That there is a fire of these characteristics at this time of year is undoubtedly a warning, since accidents of this type usually occur during the summer, and the northern hemisphere suffers the full winter at high altitude. Additionally, California already had a heavy wildfire season last year, brought on by a prolonged drought.

