For the past three years, the covid-19 pandemic has dominated headlines and spurred scientific research, with experts from around the world focusing potentially useful resources and technologies on the problem. Although the focus has moved slightly away from it, the covid continues to be among the world’s priorities, sometimes to the detriment of infectious diseases linked to poverty that mainly affect the global south. For example, it is estimated that 619,000 people died from malaria (most of them children in sub-Saharan Africa) in 2021, when there were 247 million cases in the world.

Malaria is a completely preventable and curable disease, and researchers have made great strides on both fronts. In March, for example, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended two new bed nets treated with two-ingredient insecticides for mosquito protection anopheles, one with a more lethal cocktail of insecticides; the other, capable of disrupting its growth and reproduction. Cost-effective antimalarial drugs are another important tool. In 2021, approximately 45 million children between the ages of three months and five years received chemoprophylaxis (preventive drugs) against seasonal malaria. Monthly doses of therapeutic drugs cost less than four dollars (3.7 euros) per person. A revolutionary vaccine, GSK’s Mosquirix (also known as RTS,S), offers some hope, although its cost is relatively high (about $40 per child for the first year).

Despite these efforts, malaria remains a threat to public health. Even after an investment of 26,000 million dollars (24,000 million euros) to combat it in sub-Saharan Africa, the number of cases increased slightly between 2000 and 2019 (although the number of deaths decreased). Clearly, new preventive measures are needed, especially those aimed at children. Additional innovations should build on strategies used during the pandemic: One of the benefits of the flood of Covid-19 research is that it has shown the enormous potential of monoclonal antibodies.

These drugs are laboratory-created copies of proteins that the immune system produces to attack specific foreign invaders. Historically, monoclonal antibodies have been a powerful weapon against cancer and autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Although not often used for prophylactic purposes, the implementation of monoclonal antibodies to prevent covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (which cause infections of the lungs and respiratory system) is very promising. Besides, his exquisite selectivity it allows them to discern between closely related molecular targets, reducing effects on other molecules. This makes them a medicine with an appropriate safety profile for children and other populations at risk.

A research group at the US National Institutes of Health, led by Robert Seder, has identified two antibodies against CSP-1, the protein the malaria parasite uses to invade liver cells when infection begins. Blocking CSP-1 should then prevent infections. The safety and efficacy in children of the most advanced of these antibodies, L9LS, is currently being evaluated in Mali and Kenya. The Mali study is testing its success in a seasonal malaria setting, while the Kenyan study focuses on an area where infections may occur year-round.

Monoclonal antibodies could mean a turning point in malaria prevention and eradication, a long-sought goal. The current generation of antimalarial antibodies has been modified so that a single dose can protect a child for at least three months, and perhaps longer. Clinical trials will determine the exact degree and duration of protection, and provide a useful guide to improvements needed to achieve doses that can be injected once a year.

Although antibodies are known to be expensive (those used against cancer cost more than $20,000 per month in Europe and the US), increasing the potency of this next-generation treatment could significantly reduce its cost. There are those who believe that an injection with just one millimeter of the drug with antibodies that is being tested in Mali and Kenya could protect children at a cost of between five and 10 dollars (4.6 to 9.2 euros) per person .

Monoclonal antibodies may be the new frontier in the fight against malaria, but making them known won’t be easy

To date, the demand for monoclonal antibodies has come mainly from high-income countries; Africa only represents 1% of global sales. This disparity highlights the need to work with national regulatory agencies to ensure that product data submitted adequately considers public health issues and, in the longer term, engage affected countries in the manufacturing of these biologics. Although antibody manufacturing is a complex and highly regulated process, investing in the related technology now would be beneficial to malaria-endemic developing economies.

Monoclonal antibodies may be the new frontier in the fight against malaria, but making them known will not be easy: Government, academia and industry stakeholders must come together to coordinate advocacy efforts and raise awareness about them. These same groups should also promote the development of this type of biological products for all infectious diseases.

We are embarking on a long journey: first-generation malaria antibodies may not be deployed until 2027 at best. They offer incredibly promising potential as one of the weapons with which to combat this killer of children, along with the bed nets, medicines and new vaccines. Clinical trials will confirm whether realizing this potential is possible, but we would be wise to start preparing for success now.

Cristina Donini She is vice president of program leadership and strategy for the Medicines for Malaria Venture, an organization created in 1999 to fight malaria with funding from various governments and institutions. Doreen Akiyo Yomoah is director of communications for the Medicines for Malaria Venture.



