Crises are unpredictable. The socioeconomic crisis derived from the water utility has put on the table the concept of stability as something “fictitious” and the need to survive change by anticipating future trends, innovating and making business models advance so as not to become obsolete in the face of uncertainty constant. Sectors such as agriculture already assumed before the Covid-19 challenges such as the increase in costs of intermediaries, the growth of imports and the fall in profitability due to the difference in the sale price of the farmer and the market. However, it has been one of the sectors that has managed to maintain, and maintain, the economy.

Exploring opportunities in times of crisis was the central axis of the Bankia Forward by Innsai conference, which offered an X-ray of the sector and advanced the trends in the market. “Agriculture has shown resistance to the general decline in economic activity, causing both the weight of the primary sector and the agri-food industry to increase in our economy,” Bankia President José Ignacio Goirigolzarri said in advance during the presentation. A sector that they support through Bankia Forward, which since 2019 has been a space to inspire and help understand the change in the sector, offering anticipatory options from proactivity to help these companies, as indicated by Antonio Rodríguez, corporate director of Pymes Bankia.

THE FIVE BIG TRENDS ACCORDING TO AGRO TRENDS OF BANKIA Smart agriculture Promoted by the need for farms to find formulas to increase efficiency in the face of rising costs or falling productivity. A number of innovations appear, such as precision agriculture using sensors to improve crop, process and task performance, or automation agriculture with robotics, among others. Sustainable agriculture It arises from the challenge of feeding a world population in a sustainable way and the impossibility of doing so with the current system. This is moving a set of innovations that try to optimize processes, with concepts such as circular economy and reduction of resources and CO2 or of acreage through vertical production. New foods Healthy, adapted to social and environmental values, taking into account that current generations take this value into account. They also require products that adapt to their lack of time. They ask for sustainability in these products, reduction of waste and plant-based foods to avoid animal consumption. The age of knowledge Consumers demand more information and want to know how it is being produced and its environmental impact, as well as its origin. The value of transparency stands out here, understanding companies as glass boxes that cannot hide anything from the consumer’s expectation that they be clear and honest about their products. On-off channels New opportunities to contact the final consumer, with new channels that arise from the need to reduce the distance between the farmer and the consumer, such as ‘e-commerce’ channels and ultra-proximity agriculture, which are developed near the places of consumption, bringing production closer to numerous centers.

Through this tool, ideas and challenges for innovation and new professional profiles in the sector are known, as well as the promotion of pilot projects focused on real solutions or new financing products. Its goal is “to accompany its customers in the future by reinventing agriculture in a new setting.”

“We have to look beyond the borders of our company and sector”, highlights Jesús Navarro, CEO of Innsai



And it was precisely on this new scenario that the presentation by Jesús Navarro, CEO of Innsai, turned, who addressed resilience as a “key to survival”, to better face crises and take advantage of opportunities. That is why the expert invites us to “establish a different perspective that allows us to find opportunities in the environment and understand that the current moment is key to reset ourselves, to rethink our business model in a different way.” Thus, his speech invited us to reflect on three axes: what is the appropriate type of management in times of crisis, what is the future of the sector and where is the change going and how to use all that information to reinvent itself.

For the expert, the problem arises when the speed of change in the environment is greater than the speed of adaptation of the company. «The effects of the crisis change the rules, reorganize the market and while a few act, many others withdraw and emerge new leaders who change those market rules, “he said. Given this, he invited to question aspects such as the optimization of resources and operations, prices or communication and sales channels.

Build on existing



“Crises create opportunities, but for those who see them.” With this statement, Jesús Navarro made clear the need to reinvent himself through a new way of thinking, from the future backwards to move from the abstract to the concrete and build something new on what already exists; a binomial of urgent thinking and future opportunities. In this sense, he listed as keys to focus on the exploitation an operating plan oriented to the present that guarantees the survival of the company; exploring the future to identify trends and signs of change in the sector; imagine the company in that future and draw the strategy that brings that visualization closer, and be ambidextrous, placing the operational and future strategy to execute them simultaneously.

He highlighted the need to overcome resistance to change through three levers: distinguish which changes are structural or conjunctural, taking into account the need to anticipate in order to emerge stronger in the post-crisis reinvention phase; the introduction of peripheral vision in the business, looking beyond the company and putting the consumer at the center as the true protagonist to act as “a great connector of products” and, finally, placing innovation in the scope of the model business, strategy, making the current model compatible with the future and being attentive to what happens.

Technology 4.0



Bankia’s Agro Trends tool analyzes the major trends in the sector and allows a glimpse of where the business model of the future is heading, placing 4.0 technology as an engine that allows innovations to become reality. These are smart agriculture, sustainable agriculture, new foods, the consumer’s need for knowledge and the use of different channels.

The internet of things, sensors or robotics have helped improve the performance of crops, processes and tasks. The technology itself has also contributed to a reduction in polluting gases, as well as new ways of producing that save space and allow a circular concept of resource use. Innovation is also reflected in new foods, with healthier designs adapted to the social and environmental values ​​to which consumers value. These also take into account the transparency of the company when it comes to reporting on its production and environmental impact, or to bet on ultra-proximity agriculture by reducing the distance with the farmer. These trends are guiding the direction of change, so “lead the urge with purpose.”

In conclusion, the sector faces five major challenges according to the expert: innovate in the production base by digitizing processes, use these productivity gains to produce sustainably, adapt agricultural products to lifestyles, be transparent in the communication and innovate to reach the consumer directly.

Covid-19 and the connection with the consumer



Innovation has become more valuable with the Covid-19, since agriculture has also received the impact of the pandemic although it has remained at the level of activity. The demand for vegetables and fruits grew by 34% and 16.5% respectively in the ninth week of the confinement, but “the farmer has not taken advantage of it,” according to the CEO of Innsai, referring to the market sale price between 7 and 10 times more than the farmer’s sale price. On the other hand, the digital aspect has been fundamental. “Everything digital broke in in a big way. New ways of connecting and recreating the shopping experience from the safety of home appeared and having a much more sensitive marketing that made us understand that companies took care of us ”, Navarro clarifies.

As a consequence of the growth of digital, consumers have learned the potential of shopping ‘online’. “The ‘e-commerce’ grew what it would have taken in normal conditions two or three years,” he adds. Innovative methods such as non-contact home delivery, having specific local distribution centers or consumer awareness in the approach to health and conscious and local consumption are some of the factors to highlight.

«The word is to connect, to have a different look that allows us to have a peripheral vision. We have to look beyond the borders of our company and sector. See that we are not alone, that when we look beyond we can find something very important, which is that others can have synergistic objectives “, informed Jesús Navarro, inviting each company to do its homework and see” where it is acting and where it still has to act ».