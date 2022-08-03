Will the Golf cease to exist after more than 50 years? It is not certain whether a Volkswagen Golf 9 is planned, the brand admits. The car group doubts whether a new generation of the Golf is still worth it with all the developments within the EU. That would mean that the Golf, which has been on offer since 1974, will disappear.

According to the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag Volkswagen is currently busy updating the current Golf. Whether there will be a Volkswagen Golf 9 after that facelift is not yet certain, according to the newspaper. Volkswagen chief Thomas Schäfer admits that the decision has not yet been made: “We will know more in twelve months.” The fate of the Volkswagen Golf depends on developments within the EU.

Is Euro 7 too strict?

New Euro 7 emission standards are on the way. Other brands have already reported that these requirements are very strict and therefore drive up development costs. The cars would also become 3,000 to 5,000 euros more expensive due to more complex systems. With cars with a large margin, these costs can still be covered, but with a Volkswagen Golf 9 that would be more difficult.

According to Schäfer, “we’ll have to see if it’s worth developing a new vehicle that won’t last the full seven or eight years,” he said. He adds that it is ‘extremely expensive’ to develop a car. It is therefore also possible that Volkswagen chooses to put the money in an electric car.

What if there is no Volkswagen Golf 9?

The Golf is one of the most famous car models in the world. It would be an eternal shame to bury the nameplate after more than 50 years. The marketing department will no doubt come up with something to revive the Golf, perhaps as an electric model or as a version of the Volkswagen ID.3. But that’s just speculation for now.