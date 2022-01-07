Nope, VinFast has nothing to do with Vin Diesel or The Fast and the Furious to make. It is the newest car brand that wants to conquer a bit of market share in the Netherlands. They’ll be here soon with the all-electric VinFast VF8 and VF9. What is special about this car brand is that they sell the car to you, but you have to lease the battery separately. Renault did this before with the Zoe too, but it is not so common anymore. The advantage of this construction is that you never have to pay for the repair of the battery.

Specifications VinFast VF8 and VF9

The VinFast VF8 is slightly longer than, for example, a Nissan Qashqai or a Volkswagen Tiguan. Given the sheer amount of crossovers, a new model always looks something like an existing car, so it’s lame to make a comparison. But we do it anyway: it looks a bit like a Renault or Dacia, doesn’t it? The range of the VinFast VF8 is very acceptable with 504 kilometers (WLTP). The entry-level model has about 355 horsepower with a 0-100 time of 5.9 seconds. A top version goes to 408 hp and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds.

The larger VF9 gets the same drive technology, so a 355 hp engine as an entry-level model and a top version with 408 hp. While the VF8 can seat five people, the VF9 can seat seven people. Due to the extra weight, the VF9 is slightly slower to 100, namely 6.5 seconds for the top version. With a length of 5.12 meters and a width of 2 meters, the VF9 is a substantial device. The battery is also larger, because the range is 550 kilometers. The loading speed of the VinFast VF8 and VF9 is not yet known.

Dutch prices VinFast VF8 and VF9

You can now reserve a copy on the Dutch VinFast website. The brand reports the starting prices of the loafers. The price of the VinFast VF8 is 44,650 euros. That is without the battery rental. For the VF9 you have to pay a minimum of 59,650. All specifications and prices will be finalized in the second half of 2022. Also special: those who register receive their reservation as NFT. In addition, the brand would send ‘many premium extras and benefits’ directly to the ‘blockchain wallet’. We also have no idea what that will look like.

More models from VinFast

This week VinFast unveiled even more models. Fortunately, all with names that are easy to remember: VF5, VF6 and VF7. The good thing is that they are numbered in order of size. Like the VF8 and VF9, they are all-electric models. They will be slightly cheaper than the larger cars, but the Dutch prices for these VinFasts are not yet known.