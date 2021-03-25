Among the classic sagas that seem to want to continue strongly, we find the one developed by Omega Force within that musou game franchise. After the delay suffered by Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, action lovers are looking forward to the renewed proposal of another of the licenses linked to Romance of the Three Kingdoms. A new video de Samurai Warriors 5 presents its gameplay and several of its iconic heroes
The truth is that what may be most interesting about this gameplay is to continue delving into the substantial change that the visual section has received. Leaving behind that aesthetic that had remained constant and with little progress in recent games, a design closer to the graphic novel, or anime, has now been opted for.
In this video published by the KOEI Tecmo official channel, we meet those responsible for Samurai Warriors exposing information about the new installment. And throughout this event, Samurai Warriors 5 presents its gameplay and several of its heroes. Among the most interesting issues is, as we have said, the change in the aesthetics of the game, which may have something to do with the anime productions that are linked to this franchise.
However, everything seems to be adapted to the search for a new standard for the future, where it has not wanted to lose an iota of the speed of the action of these games. And it is that thanks to this renewed design of Samurai Warriors 5 can be delved into the speed of the action of this new title that will be offered in one of the licenses that has been considered one of the standard bearers of hack’n slash. In the same way, this circumstance is used to present in greater detail some characters, such as Oda Nobunaga and Nouhime.
Last updated on 2021-03-25. Prices and availability may differ from those published.SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
The truth is that now the game has a different touch, which could be a more or less correct decision. Everything seems clearly recognizable, where the priority of the speed of the action seems to have won the game over a possible graphic revolution that would give a more realistic product. The truth is that the gameplay shown is very limited to a few clips, and we hope to continue delving into the what’s new in Samurai Warriors 5. A game that is scheduled to see the light of day on Xbox, Playstation and Switch consoles, as well as PC, next summer.
