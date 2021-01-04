The wedding videos of Bollywood actresses Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are rocking the internet. Recently, a video of Gauhar Khan and Zaid’s wedding is going viral on social media, in which all the family members of Gauhar Khan and Zaid are seen dancing one after the other. This entire dance performance has been choreographed by Zayed’s brother Awez Darbar. In this video, the fans of both are liking the smell as well as giving their respective reactions.

At the same time, in this video, the housemates of Gauhar and Zaid are giving very bang performance. In this dance performance, Zaid’s sister, brother and his parents are also seen trembling on the songs. Also, after the dance performance of all the family members, Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar are also seen dancing. Let me tell you, this video has been shared on YouTube channel. So far this video has received more than 17,35,010 views. Also, this video is becoming quite viral on social media.

Let us tell you, Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in Mumbai on December 25, 2020 last year. As soon as the wedding rituals started, both the photos and every video related to the wedding became quite viral on social media. Gauhar Khan started her film career with the film Rocket Singh and she has also been a winner of Bigg Boss Season 7.