Video published from a cafe on the beach in Sevastopol after the ATACMS strike

Some vacationers on the beach in Uchkuevka in Crimea rushed to the nearest cafe after the explosions on the shore, trying to hide from the shrapnel. A new video of tourists fleeing from a cluster bombing appeared in Telegram– channel of the Baza publication.

The published footage shows how several seconds before the shelling there were several visitors in the establishment, waiters were delivering orders. After the explosions rang out, the cafe’s visitors lay down on the floor, trying to take cover; one of the waiters dived under the table with a running start. A few seconds later, tourists relaxing on the beach began to run into the establishment – they did not stay indoors and ran out into the streets away from the coastline.

Earlier, the Telegram channel “KP Sevastopol” published a video that captured the moment an ATACMS cluster munition struck a Sevastopol beach. The footage shows how one of the munitions exploded not over the water, but on the shore.