A 27-year-old man was injured early Monday morning due to a stab wound to the arm, according to sources from Emergency 112 of the Community of Madrid, around the facilities of the controversial ‘squatted’ hotel from the Madrid district of San Blas-Canillejas.

The brawl broke out around 5:30 a.m. on Monday and the young man was treated by Summa 112 for minor stab wounds to the arm and was later taken to hospital. The National Police investigates what happened.

This is the third incident in just over a week that occurred in the aforementioned ‘squat’ hotel after the National Police identified the person responsible for the incident on November 26. murder of a 35 year old man after a confrontation over having different football fans.

In addition, On November 25, a woman died from harmful gas poisoning due to misuse of an electric generator. Furthermore, on November 6, members of the Municipal and National Police arrested six people involved in a massive fight between three Spaniards and three foreigners between 17 and 23 years of age at the ‘squat’ hotel in San Blas.