Investigative Committee: Dead kitten found near home of poisoned Krasnoyarsk family

In Krasnoyarsk Krai, relatives of a poisoned family found a kitten with no signs of life near their home. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the regional office of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

The new victim is the family’s pet. The animal’s biological materials have already been sent for examination.

Earlier it became known that the poisoning of a family of six and the subsequent death of four children could have been caused by dichlorvos against insects “Varan”. As the regional Investigative Committee reported to “Lenta.ru”, traces of a substance included in the composition of an insecticide against insects were found in the samples of the poisoned family’s vomit. However, the exact cause of the incident has not yet been officially established.

The poisoning of a family from the village of Krasnaya Sopka became known on September 21. After dinner, the Russians felt unwell. As a result, doctors managed to save only two adults. The investigation is considering two main versions of what happened: consumption of products with an unknown toxic substance and poisoning with vapors of an insecticidal aerosol. At the same time, experts did not find any harmful substances in the food seized from the Russians’ home.