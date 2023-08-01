Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority announced the launch of a new version of the payment application “Nol” with innovative features, to revolutionize the transportation experience in Dubai for passengers, residents, visitors and tourists coming to the emirate from all over the world.

The new version includes four innovative features: instant top-up of the balance at any time, from anywhere and on all platforms, where the user can fill the “Nol” card easily through the application with its new features, and the feature of applying for a personal “Nol” card With the renewal by linking the user’s account in the authority with the digital identity account, in addition to facilitating the service of registering the unidentified “Nol” card by logging in with the digital identity account as well.

The application also provides the service of tracking the status of orders and sending notifications so that users can easily know the status of their orders.

The process of linking to the digital ID has shortened the customers’ time, previously wasted in entering their data manually.

The linking process greatly reduced the steps of applying for the service, and provided the ability to link all customers’ cards and manage them through their personal accounts on the application.

The services enable the payment application “Nol” to be an essential tool for passengers moving through various modes of transport, travelers in Dubai, as the application works on all devices that have Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and on all digital platforms “Android”, “Apple”, and Huawei.

The authority is keen to provide easy transportation solutions that meet the needs of its residents and visitors, which makes the payment application “Nol” an innovative option for customers wishing to enjoy a freer, smoother and more efficient transportation experience throughout the city.

It is worth noting that Nol is a prepaid smart card that is available in four types: adults, students, senior citizens, and people of determination, and serves all segments of society.

The card enables the user to pay the fare for various means of transportation affiliated with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (metro, tram, and buses), in addition to taxis, marine transport, public parking, tourist attractions, and shops, with one touch.