The Scottish writer Ali Smith describes in Forge a story of struggle and hope through two women in different times in Great Britain. One of them is Sandy Gray, an inhabitant of an England marked by Brexit and the coronavirus and the other is Ann Shaklock, who lived in the Middle Ages. Javier Aparicio Maydeu’s review unravels the author’s experimental narrative techniques: the play with italics and capital letters to modulate the tone, anaphoras, enumerations and lexical series.

In The final problem, Arturo Pérez-Reverte gives a unique twist to the most popular investigator of all time: Sherlock Holmes. The plot takes place in the sixties, in a hotel on an imaginary Greek island near Corfu where a group of people are trapped. When a murder occurs, a veteran ex-alcoholic actor sets out to investigate.

In The ghosts of a life, Hilary Mantel exorcises her memories. A difficult childhood and adolescence, which was marked by the symptoms of a tragic illness that, as an adult, would cause her great pain and take away the possibility of being a mother. The writer and former press and cultural advisor to the Secretary General of the Government of Chilean President Salvador Allende, Ariel Dorfman, also uses her memoirs but the novel.

Raúl Zurita is another Chilean who appears in the reviews of the week. Patricio Pron reviews the Collected Essays who he considers to be “the best living Spanish-speaking poet.” These writings, dating from 1996 to 2023, delve into the figures of his generation such as Pablo de Rokha, Vicente Huidobro or Nicanor Parra, in addition to other universal figures of culture such as Van Gogh, Borges, Sophocles or Walt Whitman.

Marc Carillo studies, from a legal perspective, the various repressive periods that marked the Franco regime in Franco’s repressive right. It is a sum of old research and new analyses, from the beginning of the civil war to the end of the dictatorship.

Two reviews bring the reader closer to non-Western theologies and spiritual currents. Complete work of the Sufi Ibn Masarra It includes all the work of the Muslim philosopher from Córdoba, who develops a symbolic and metaphysical interpretation of the Koranand The Bhagavadgītā, the so-called gospel of Hinduism. A classic text translated and edited by Òscar Pujol.

