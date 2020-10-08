Analysis of data from Russian and European satellites allowed experts to name another version of the death of marine animals in Kamchatka. It is reported by TASS citing a source familiar with the situation.

A combination of such natural factors as an increase in the release of materials from the Kozelsky volcano area along the Nalycheva River and the release of substances from the ocean floor in Avacha Bay is considered as a possible cause of an ecological disaster in the Russian region.

Earlier, the Governor of the Kamchatka Territory, Vladimir Solodov, voiced the main versions of the ecological disaster in the region. According to the head of the region, the most obvious reason for the incident is the leakage of toxic substances. The governor also noted that other versions cannot be ruled out. So, the second hypothesis of scientists is associated with toxins of biological origin. He also explained that the third version is associated with seismic and volcanic activity.

The appearance on the shore of Khalaktyrsky beach of many dead fish and sea animals became known on October 2. Dead animals were found in three more bays, and phenol and oil products were detected in three areas of the Avacha Bay. Surfers who went into the water complained of corneal burns, nausea, and skin reactions. Rosprirodnadzor did not rule out the technogenic causes of the incident.