In the case of the fatal poisoning of a family with a watermelon bought in the Moscow Magnit, a new version has appeared, the newspaper writes. Mash.

According to the source, the examination did not reveal the poison in the blood of the dead, which was used by the previously detained exterminator Anton Kotov to process the outlet. Lawyer Andrei Sergeev said that the examination indicates the death of two Muscovites from poisoning with a destructive poison that hit their liver and kidneys. At the moment, it is not known what kind of substance had an effect on the organs of the dead, but new data indicate that there are no traces of a pest control agent. In this regard, Kotov’s guilt becomes unsupported.

On September 10, 2021, it became known that a 15-year-old girl and her grandmother died in intensive care after being poisoned by a watermelon from Magnit. Later, thanks to video recordings, it was established that before the death of the grandmother and granddaughter, a man in a respirator was disinfecting the store. The man was detained, but on October 11, the court released the alleged culprit in the death of Russian women poisoned by watermelon.