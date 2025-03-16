The society that described Robert A. Heinlein In his iconic 1959 novel, Starship TroopersIt was terrifying. He raised a completely militarized state, overturned in an intergalactic war with the aliens, but in a way that was considered triumphant and gave him a fascistoid touch. This touch was the one that exaggerated Paul Verhoeven When adapting the work in 1997, with a Blockbuster Full of special effects that first received critical sour, and then was considered a great satire against Heinlein’s ideas.

Such is the complicated legacy of Starship Troopersand that is what now to deal with Neill Blomkamp according to Hollywood Reporter. Columbia Pictures He wants a new version of this story of the confrontation of humanity with an army of giant insects, in what has been described not as much as a remake of Verhoeven as a return to the original version. A play certainly peliaguda, for which nevertheless Blomkamp has some guarantees. After all, he is a director who made himself known for his stimulating science fiction approaches, starting with what remains his most popular film, District 9.

Blomkamp will direct the new STARSHIP TROOPERSY will produce with your collaborator and wife Terri Tatchellwhich co -wrote with him so much District 9 (where there were also insectoid aliens) and Chappie. Both will try to fight the memory of the satire that they headed Casper van Dien and Denise Richardscoinciding with a somewhat strange point in the Blomkamp phase. And, leaving behind shows like Elysiumin recent years he has combined a small pandemic film called Demonic With the adaptation of video games Gran Tourismthat apparently left the people of Sony Pictures.

It costs to discern, then, if the new Starship Troopers It is a commission or a passionate project for Blomkamp, ​​but in any case such is the risky project in which it has just been put, without yet to have signed any name for the cast.

