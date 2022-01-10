In the case of the explosion of a PAZ passenger bus that took place on August 12, 2021 in Voronezh, a new version appeared – a conflict on a personal basis. About it informs Baza.

According to the newspaper, the investigators working on the explosion, inquired from the victims about their problems. In particular, the girl was asked about conflicts at the university or with men, and the other passenger was asked whether he served in the Caucasus and whether he had any connections with this region. The security forces asked the rest of the victims about disagreements at work, threats and disputes over property.

Earlier, according to Baza, the investigators had already considered the version of the conflict between the carriers and conducted an investigative experiment: together with the driver and the witness, they drove a certain part of the route on the bus.

The explosion of a PAZ passenger bus near the Chizhov gallery in Voronezh occurred on 12 August. As a result, 26 people were injured, two of them died in intensive care. The investigation concluded that the source of the explosion was in or near the stove.