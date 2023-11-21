You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The route will be inaugurated on January 23 and will be Caracas-Bogotá, with a two-day frequency.
The Venezuelan airline Avior Airlines will resume its flights to Colombia after almost three years of paralyzing connectivity. The route will be inaugurated on January 23 and will be Caracas-Bogotá, with a frequency of Tuesdays and Fridays.
With this, there would be three Venezuelan airlines that resume their flights to Colombia. The first to do so was Turpial, then Laser and now Avior. While on the Colombian side, Wingo and Satena fly to the neighboring country.
Medellín will also be another of the destinations frequently departing from Caracas on Wednesdays and Sundays, according to the company in a statement.
While from eastern Venezuela, from the José Antonio Anzoátegui International Airport, The Anzoátegui-Bogotá route will also be covered with departures on Tuesdays and Fridays.
“We are betting on the growth of the aeronautical sector, we seek to consolidate ourselves nationally and internationally as the airline that continues to fly to go further,” said Juan Bracamonte, president of Avior.
ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
