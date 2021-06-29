In the Czech Republic, one case of lambda, a variant of the coronavirus, was detected. It is reported by TASS with reference to the National Assessment Laboratory of Influenza and Respiratory Viral Diseases, which is part of the system of the Ministry of Health of the Republic.

It is also noted that 120 cases of the Indian variant of the delta plus coronavirus have been confirmed in the country’s laboratories.

Earlier, the Public Health Agency of England listed the symptoms of a new strain of coronavirus. Scientists believe that the “lambda” strain differs from others by mutations in the spike protein, which affects the degree of infectivity. However, at the moment, the researchers have no data that the virus is capable of provoking a more severe course of COVID-19. The main symptoms also do not differ from the rest of the strains. Scientists rank among them a fever, continuous cough, loss of smell and taste.

The lambda variation of SARS-CoV-2 (C.37) is now under special scrutiny due to several notable mutations in the strain, including L452Q and F490S. The World Health Organization has already classified the “lambda” variant as a closely watched variation. The WHO said mutations in the new COVID-19 strain are more infectious and increase antibody resistance, although there is not enough evidence to say for sure.