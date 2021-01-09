Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree establishing the size of the subsistence minimum for 2021 at 11,653 rubles. Reported by TASS Saturday, January 9th.

Related materials From the master’s shoulder In Russia, the income tax has been raised for the richest. How will this help the poor?

So, for the able-bodied population the subsistence minimum has been increased to 12,702 rubles, for children it is 11,303 rubles, for pensioners – 10,022 rubles.

In addition, the cost of living is set for a year, not a quarter.

On January 1, a law came into force on a new methodology for calculating the minimum wage (minimum wage) and the subsistence level, which implies their determination based not on the consumer basket, but on the median per capita income.

The document also states that the minimum wage cannot be lower than the subsistence minimum of the working-age population as a whole in the Russian Federation. Thus, the minimum wage will amount to 42 percent of the median salary – 12 792 rubles. After the adoption of the law, all wages in the country will exceed the subsistence minimum for the first time. According to the Ministry of Labor of Russia, the increase in the minimum wage will affect 3.9 million people.