Months after announcing its license in Europe and America, the World Health Organization granted the emerging modern Corona virus vaccine an emergency use license, bringing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have so far obtained from the United Nations on this license to 5 vaccines.

In details, the organization announced in a statement yesterday, Friday, that its strategic advisory group of experts on vaccination concluded that Moderna vaccine is 94.1% effective.

She added that this vaccine is in addition to the growing list of vaccines licensed by the World Health Organization for use in emergency cases.

Moderna also expected, on Thursday, to produce up to 3 billion doses of its vaccine in 2022, thanks to new funding commitments to increase production at its plants distributed in the United States and Europe.

It is worth noting that Moderna vaccine has been licensed for months in the United States and Europe, but the importance of obtaining an emergency use license by the World Health Organization lies in the fact that this step allows countries that cannot assess the effectiveness of vaccines by their own capabilities to rely on the evaluation of the United Nations Organization.

It also allows this vaccine to be included in the vaccine basket that the “Kovacs” program provides to poor countries.

The other four vaccines that preceded Moderna to be licensed for emergency use by the World Health Organization are “Pfizer-Biontech”, the two vaccines AstraZeneca manufactured in India and South Korea, and “Johnson & Johnson”.

It is noteworthy that the US Food and Drug Administration had granted Moderna vaccine permission for emergency use on December 18, 2020, while the vaccine received a similar license by the European Medicines Agency on January 6, 2021.