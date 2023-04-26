US President Joe Biden held talks with South Korean President Yoon Sok Yul at the White House today, Wednesday, to document closer cooperation on deterring North Korea’s nuclear escalation.

“Today, we celebrate the solid alliance, the shared vision for our future, and the deep friendship between the (South) Republic of Korea and the United States,” Biden said, during a ceremony welcoming Yoon at the White House.

In remarks in the Oval Office with Biden sitting beside him, Yun said, “Mr. President, attempts to change the status quo by force, dismantle and disrupt supply chains, and challenges to food and energy security threaten global peace and stability.”

Biden and Yoon are using the first official state visit by a South Korean leader to Washington in more than a decade to send a warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea’s rapidly developing weapons programmes, including ballistic missiles that can reach US cities, have raised questions about whether the United States would actually use its nuclear weapons to defend South Korea under what it calls “extended deterrence”.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing that the summit is expected to produce “major outputs” on issues such as an expanded response, cyber security, climate change mitigation, foreign aid and economic investment.

US officials said that under the “Washington Declaration” the United States will provide South Korea with a detailed view of and expression of US contingency plans to deter and respond to any nuclear incident in the region through the US-South Korea Nuclear Advisory Group.

Senior administration officials told reporters by phone that the two allies would make a new appeal to North Korea to engage in diplomacy, but Washington would also send South Korea massive military technology, including a submarine equipped with ballistic missiles. They added that this would be the first visit by a submarine of this type since the 1980s.