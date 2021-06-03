As recently promised, a new Biomutant update is now available. And with this update, a huge number of bugs are fixed, which shows the special attention that the studio has had with its players. And it is that just a week after the launch of Biomutant, THQ Nordic has made available version 1.4 that unfortunately is only available for now for PC.

This new Biomutant update is also expected to release on consoles, but no date has been given for that particular update at this time. This version will fix some of the bugs in the game, but it’s not just about bugs, it’s about important modifications to the game that were made according to the requests massive numbers of players.

New Biomutant update

These changes include a new difficulty setting, dialogue changes, more early-game enemy encounters, and much more. The list of changes is quite long, so there will be no doubt this new Biomutant update is really substantial and should be well received. The full patch notes from THQ Nordic are on their website. Among the most important changes have to do with the voice of the narrator and the dialogues.

With patch 1.4, the narrator will now start translating after a reduced amount of dialogue, speeding up the flow of conversations. Several snippets of the tutorial dialog have also been shortened or completely removed and, if you wish, now you can deactivate the voice of the narrator or the dialogue of the animals. Also added more loot and enemies to the early stages, and made the loot system fairer.