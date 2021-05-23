The new eFootball PES 2021 is not the complete sequel that every fan could imagine, since the new soccer simulator of the Japanese company is an update at a reduced price within eFootball PES 2020. Consequently to this change, Konamiwill focus all its efforts on developing a much more polished and different version in the next title of the franchise, PES 2022.
Now, after several free data packs that fix the game a lot including new kits, faces, boots, stadiums and more, we can already tell you that a new update has arrived to PES 2021 for the Eurocup. In this case we are talking about Data Pack 6.0, which can now be downloaded for free and includes licensed content for Euro 2020 that was postponed for this year. In this way, PES can continue to compete in some way with FIFA.
A new update is coming to PES 2021 for the Eurocup
With Data Pack 6.0 we can enjoy the new kits of the selections, updated faces like that of Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo, Liam Cooper, Joakim Maehle and Caglar Soyuncu. The kits of the official referees of the Eurocup have also been introduced, including the current champion for Portugal. Finally, and as a great novelty, we have new stadiums: Wembley Stadium, Fubball Arena Munchen, Amsterdam Arena, Gazprom Arena and Stadio Olimpico.
In addition, Konami has indicated that from the beginning of June to mid-July, multiple campaigns will be activated in the UEFA EURO 2020 game for PES 2021. Finally, we remind you that the next PES 2022 will use Unreal Engine.
