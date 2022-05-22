The Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources has recently completed updating some of the proactive procedures for the “Mabrouk Ma Yak” family package, which is one of the proactive services provided to federal government employees who are having newborns.

The head of the Systems Development and Maintenance Department at the authority, Imran Al Shamsi, confirmed that the authority was able to automate many of the procedures associated with the “Mabrouk Ma Yak” service, which serves federal government employees, through the human resources information management system in the federal government “Bayanati”.

He mentioned among these services (automated registration of maternity leave, automatic registration of paternity leave, automatic registration of dependent data, and automatic registration of son allowance, all in the “Bayanati” system), pointing out that this update comes within the framework of the keenness of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources to cooperate With its partners, in order to implement and develop its proactive services.

Al Shamsi explained that the “Mabrouk Ma Yak” digital service is the fruit of the cooperation of a number of government agencies, including: (the Communications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ministry of Finance, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and the Abu Dhabi Health Department, Emirates Post, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, and other federal and local entities).

And he indicated that the service is an integrated electronic one, as it is provided to newborns of citizens, and provides several important services: (issuing a birth certificate, adding the newborn to the family book, registering the newborn in the population registry, issuing a passport, issuing an identity card, obtaining insurance – trust, The names of newborns are also recorded in the population registry).

The “Congratulations Ma Yak” package guide explains that the application period for the service is within the first three months from the date of birth, and the service can be submitted through the UAE Smart Government website.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

