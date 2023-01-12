We are only a few weeks away from the launch of the DualSense Edge, the new control for the PS5. In this way, Sony has prepared the console for the arrival of this accessory with a firmware update for your popular piece of hardware.

You can now update your PlayStation 5 to version 22.02-06.50.00. In addition to offering a number of system performance improvements, something that happens with every new firmware release, The great novelty this time is the support for the DualSense Edge.

The new control will be available for sale on January 26. In some regions, the only way to purchase the DualSense Edge will be through the PlayStation Direct store, but it will hit brick-and-mortar stores on February 23. In the case of Mexico and Latin America, Amazon already has the pre-sale of this accessory. On related topics, the DualSense Edge has less battery life than the regular model.

Editor’s Note:

The last time we saw a substantial update for the PS5 was in September 2022, when 1440p support arrived. While this new firmware version is significant, it’s about time something major was released and we see a significant change or improvement.

Via: VGC