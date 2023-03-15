Sony released a major update to firmware for PS5 last week, adding the voice chat integration of discord among many other changes. Despite this, the company thinks that it is time to update your console again.

Yes, there is a new system software update PS5and it is a little more than 1GB of size. What does this one do then? As you might expect, this is a much simpler update. And it features the favorite description of any update to anything:

“This system software update improves system performance.”

We’re not sure exactly what this update is referring to or improving, but it may be making a fix to an issue included in last week’s big patch.

It’s always worth keeping your PS5 as up-to-date as possible to ensure you get the best experience, so even if this isn’t a mandatory update, you’re better off downloading and installing it.

Via: Push Square