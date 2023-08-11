The latest system software update for playstation 5 is now available for download. The version 23.01-07.61.00 it will be available the next time users turn on their consoles. It’s another minor update, with a single patch note: “This system software update improves system performance.”

The latest firmware update for PS5 was the version 23.01-07.60.00, which was released last month. However, it was also minor.

The next big firmware update PS5 is currently in beta and is being tested by guest users in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

When released to everyone, this firmware will add support for devices HDMI Dolby Atmossuch as sound bars, televisions or home theater systems. This will allow the console to broadcast the function of 3D audio of the PS5 to devices Atmos when rendering the channels 3D audio (including the upper ones) in speakers Atmos.

It will also include new accessibility features, such as the ability to assign a second driver as an ‘assist driver’ to a single account, as well as the ability to activate haptic feedback while navigating the menu system. PS5. The last major update for the console was released at the beginning of March. In addition to Discord voice chat, it added the ability to start or request a screen share session with a friend directly from their profile. It also introduced support for Variable Refresh Rate on displays that support 1440p resolution.

Other new features included the ability to transfer data between PS5an option to upload gameplay screenshots to the app PlayStationthe use of voice commands to capture video clips, and the ability to sort and filter games by adding them to a game list.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Don’t you feel there are too many updates? I would like only the most important ones to arrive, although, perhaps they are saving us out there with some vulnerability patch that we did not notice.