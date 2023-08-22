Nintendo has released a new update for the switchesupgrading the firmware to the Version 16.1.0. This is the fifth update of 2023 and the first one we have since May. According to the official support page, this update brings more stability improvements to improve the “overall experience” of the players of the game. switches.

Here is the full description:

Ver.16.1.0 (Released on August 21, 2023)

General system stability improvements to improve user experience.

If we get more information about this latest firmware update for the nintendoswitchwe will make sure to inform you.

